Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant

The new strain of coronavirus was identified in southeastern England in September and has been circulating in the area since, a WHO official told the BBC on Sunday.What we understand is that it does have increased transmissibility, in terms of its ability to spread, said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHOs technical lead on COVID-19.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:03 IST
Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several European Union nations on Sunday banned flights from the UK and Germany was considering limiting such flights to make sure that a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England does not establish a strong foothold on the continent. The Netherlands banned flights from the U.K. for at least the rest of the year while Belgium issued a flight ban for 24 hours starting at midnight and also halted train links to Britain, including the Eurostar. Austria and Italy said they would halt flights from the UK but did not give details on any timing of the ban.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Twitter that the government was preparing the measure "to protect Italians" from the new coronavirus variant. About two dozen flights were scheduled to arrive in Italy on Sunday, most in the northern region of Lombardy but also in Veneto and Lazio, which include Venice and Rome respectively. German officials, meanwhile, were considering "serious options" regarding incoming flights from the UK, but have not yet taken action.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, imposed stricter quarantine measures from people arriving from the U.K. The EU governments say they are acting in response to tougher measures imposed Saturday in London and its surrounding areas by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He immediately put those regions into a new Tier 4 level of restrictions, saying that a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70 per cent more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England.

"There's no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness," Johnson said, or that vaccines will be less effective against it. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Sunday said he was issuing the flight ban for 24 hours starting at midnight "out of precaution." "There are a great many questions about this new mutation and if it is not already on the mainland," he said. He hoped to have more clarity by Tuesday.

The World Health Organisation tweeted late Saturday that ''We're in close contact with UK officials on the new #COVID19 virus variant.'' It promised to update governments and the public as more is learned about this variant. The new strain of coronavirus was identified in southeastern England in September and has been circulating in the area since, a WHO official told the BBC on Sunday.

"What we understand is that it does have increased transmissibility, in terms of its ability to spread," said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead on COVID-19. Studies are under way to better understand how fast it spreads and and whether "it's related to the variant itself, or a combination of factors with behavior," she said.

She said the strain had also been identified in Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia, where there was one case that did not spread further..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers to go on 24-hour relay hunger strike, urge citizens to skip one meal on Kisan Diwas

In a bid to intensify the ongoing agitation against the Centres farm laws, farmer unions on Sunday announced a 24-hour relay hunger strike starting from tomorrow, and appealed to citizens to skip a meal on December 23 on the occasion of Kis...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-COMBINATIONS Gill, Rahul and Pant get ready for Boxing Day ...

Maha CM inspects ongoing Metro rail work in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday inspected the ongoing Metro rail work in Mumbai. During the visit, he directed the authorities to ensure that the quality of work is good and that it gets completed within the set deadli...

Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

Kuwaits Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the countrys state-run news agency reported. He was 72. Sheikh Nasser, who held va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020