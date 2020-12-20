Health Ministry to discuss new Covid-19 strain found in UK
In a fresh development, the Union Health Ministry is going to conduct a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the new Coronavirus strain found in the United Kingdom.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 21:44 IST
In a fresh development, the Union Health Ministry is going to conduct a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the new Coronavirus strain found in the United Kingdom. A senior government official said that the Joint Monitoring Group (JGM) has decided to hold a meeting to discuss the new Covid strain found in the United Kingdom. Representatives of the World Health Organisation are likely to attend the meeting, said the official.
"As far as India is concerned, there is no major change or mutation in the Covid strain yet. We are studying strains of coronavirus very closely in our country. But, yes, we also keep a track of whatever is happening in the world related to the variants of COVID-19 strain," said the official. According to international media news reports, British PM Boris Johnson on Saturday said the new coronavirus virus strain is transmitted far more easily.
Johnson immediately on Saturday announced a "stay at home" order for London and southeast England to slow new strain that is reportedly significantly more infectious. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Coronavirus
- Boris Johnson
- British
ALSO READ
British PM Johnson and EU chief seek to break Brexit impasse
British PM Johnson to speak to EU chief as Brexit talks stall
Soccer-Sunderland appoint ex-Bristol City boss Johnson as manager
UK cabinet to back Johnson over no-deal Brexit -The Times
UK PM Johnson and EU chief agree to more trade talks on Sunday