Left Menu
Development News Edition

India may start vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January: Harsh Vardhan

India may begin vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January and the government's first priority has been safety and efficacy of the vaccine, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 22:34 IST
India may start vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January: Harsh Vardhan
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

India may begin vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January and the government's first priority has been safety and efficacy of the vaccine, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said. "I personally feel may be in January in any stage or any week, there can be a time when we can be in a position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India" Harsh Vardhan told ANI in an exclusive interview.

He was asked about India's vaccination drive against coronavirus. The minister said that the vaccines that have applied for emergency use authorization are being analysed by the regulator.

"India is not less than any country when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine and research. Our first priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. We do not want any comprise on that. Our regulators are analysing them with seriousness," he said. The minister had said on Saturday that the country's scientists and health experts have worked on the development of an indigenous vaccine and in the upcoming six to seven months India will have the capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people.

"Our scientists and health experts have worked on the development of a vaccine by genome sequencing and isolation of the coronavirus and developed an indigenous vaccine. In 6-7 months, we will have the capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people" he had said addressing the 22nd Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on COVID-19. There are six COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages in India including Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D, Sputnik V, NVX-CoV2373 and recombinant protein antigen-based vaccine. Besides this, three COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in the pre-clinical stage of which one of the coronavirus vaccine candidates is in the pre-development stage being researched by Aurobindo Pharma, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

"Six vaccines are in the clinical trial stage. And there are three vaccines in the pre-clinical stage. Some of them may get licensed in the coming weeks but we cannot foretell at this moment of time because licensing is the domain of the national regulator the Drugs Controller General of India," Bhushan had said at a press conference. "These vaccines are of two to three doses. Even after vaccination, COVID-19 precautions must be followed as advised by the scientists," he noted.

Referring to Covaxin, being manufactured by Bharat Biotech International Limited, Hyderabad in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), he said it is in phase 3 trials and is on an inactivated virus platform. The manufacturers have applied for emergency use authorisation. (ANI) Earlier this month the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to authorise the use of Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency purposes.

On December 2, the UK became the first country in the world to authorise the use of Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency purposes, thus, paving way for the delivery of the vaccines. The first recipient of the vaccine was Margaret Keenan from Northern Ireland who is 90-year-old. She was vaccinated at University Hospital in Coventry earlier on Tuesday.

With 26,624 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for 'objectionable post' against UP CM

Police here arrested a ration depot operator for an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group, an official said on SundaySuperintendent of Police City Vineet Bhatnagar told PTI that Mohammad...

Triumphant Shah marches through Bolpur denouncing Mamata's "fiefdom" politics

Having dented Mamata Banerjees citadel a day before, a triumphant Amit Shah drove through the Bolpur city centre on Sunday like a victor amid showers of marigold petals and chants of Jai Shri Ram. The architect of BJPs resurgence in the sta...

Several European countries ban travel from UK after emergence of new strain of Covid-19

A growing number of countries on Sunday halted flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, which is said to spread faster than other versions of the virus. CNN reported that the Netherlands government is bannin...

India may start vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January: Harsh Vardhan

India may begin vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January and the governments first priority has been safety and efficacy of the vaccine, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said. I personally feel may be in January in any stage or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020