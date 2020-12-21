Left Menu
Turkey suspends some flights over coronavirus mutation

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 01:58 IST
Turkey on Sunday temporarily suspended flights from Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and South Africa over a new strain of coronavirus, the health minister said.

The measure was taken as a precaution in coordination with the transport ministry, minister Fahrettin Koca said. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

