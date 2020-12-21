Left Menu
Vatican says use of Covid vaccines made from aborted fetal tissue is ethical

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:10 IST
The Vatican told Roman Catholics on Monday that it was morally acceptable for them to use COVID-19 vaccines, even if their production employed cell lines drawn from tissues of aborted fetuses.

A note from the Vatican's doctrinal congregation, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said the use of such vaccines was permitted as long as there were no alternatives. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Alex Richardson)

