EU drug regulator: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be on case by case for pregnant women

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:10 IST
The European drug r7egulator said on Monday the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on pregnant women should be done on a case by case basis.

European Medicines Agency (EMA) does not have enough data from the companies' clinical trials on the potential risks to pregnant women, Harald Enzmann, chair of EMA's Human Medicines Committee (CHMP) said in a briefing on Monday.

It can change its recommendation if more information becomes available, he said.

