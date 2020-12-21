Coronavirus: 1,258 new cases, 18 deaths in Chhattisgarh

With 1,258 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Chhattisgarh went up to 2,68,477 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 3,199 with 18 more fatalities, an official said. The number of people who have recovered from the infection reached 2,49,218 after 139 patients were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,357 others completed their home isolation during the day, he said.

The states active cases stood at 16,060, the official informed. Raipur district reported 227 new cases, taking its total count to 50,970, including 698 deaths.

Janjgir-Champa district witnessed 112 new cases, Durg 102, Rajnandgaon 93 and Raigarh 87, among other districts, he said. Of the 18 deaths, nine took place on Monday, four on Sunday, while five occurred earlier but were added to the fatality count now,'' he added.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,68,477, new cases 1,258, deaths 3,199, recovered 2,68,477, active cases 16,060..