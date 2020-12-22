Russia reports 28,776 new coronavirus cases, 561 deaths

... ...
A former minister in Somalia whose hotel was damaged in a bomb attack by the Islamist group al Shabaab says he is rebuilding and expanding, in an unusual show of business confidence in a country where violence is a daily challenge.The car b...
The World Health Organization WHO will convene a meeting of members to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious coronavirus strain that emerged in Britain, its European chief said on Tuesday. He did not give a date for the meeti...
Frustrated by seeing store shelves in Ivory Coast lined with almost exclusively light-skinned dolls, Sara Coulibaly decided to create alternatives in which local children could see themselves.Five years on, Coulibalys company Naima Dolls em...
The local chapter of CREDAI on Tuesday sought immediate intervention of the Centre to control spiralling steel prices, which it said was making construction projects unviable and would put a halt to activities. CREDAI President Surender Vit...