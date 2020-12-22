Gujarat records 988 COVID-19 cases, 1,209 recoveries; 7 die

Gujarat reported 988 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 2,37,247, while more than 1,200 patients recovered from the infection, said the state health department. With seven more fatalities, the death toll rose to 4,248, said the department in a release.

Recovery outnumbered new cases with a total of 1,209 COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, it said. This pushed the number of recovered cases to 2,21,602, said the release.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Gujarat now stands at 93.41 per cent with a total of 11,397 active cases as on date, it said. Asmany as54,587 tests were conducted for the virus in the last 24 hours at a rate of 839.80 tests per day per million population, the release said.

With this, the tally of samples tested so far rose to 91,62,980. For the second day running this week, Gujarat reported less than 1,000 cases in a day.

Ahmedabad district recorded 209 new cases, Surat 160, Vadodara 137 and Rajkot 133. Among other districts, Mehsana recorded 35 new cases, Gandhinagar 33, Kheda 32, Jamnagar 27, Panchmahal 24, Dahod 23, JUnagadh and Bhavnagar 15 each, Banaskantha, Kutch and Mahisagar 13 each.

Out of the seven fresh deaths, five were reported in Ahmedabad and one each in Botad and Surat, the release said. In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, one new COVID-19 case was recorded (in Daman), taking the numberof infections in the UT to 3,336, health officials said.

With 3,325 patients getting discharged and two dying, the adjoining UT has nine active cases, they said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,37,247, new cases 988, deaths 4,248, active cases 11,397, people tested so far 91,62,980.