Left Menu
Development News Edition

Out of 23 from UK, one tests positive; TN logs 1,000 plus new COVID-19 cases

A passenger from London via Delhi, five others from states including West Bengal, Chennai and Coimbatores share of 311 and 114 respectively and Tamil Nadus other regions account for the 1,000 plus fresh cases, a Health department bulletin said.Out of the 23 passengers from the United Kingdom, one person has tested positive and his sample was being sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic sequencing, the government said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:01 IST
Out of 23 from UK, one tests positive; TN logs 1,000 plus new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 1,052 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 8,09,014 and the death toll touched 12,012 with 17 more fatalities. A passenger from London via Delhi, five others from states including West Bengal, Chennai and Coimbatore's share of 311 and 114 respectively and Tamil Nadu's other regions account for the 1,000 plus fresh cases, a Health department bulletin said.

Out of the 23 passengers from the United Kingdom, one person has tested positive and his sample was being sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic sequencing, the government said. An official earlier in the day said the purpose was to check if it matched with the a new virus variant reported in the UK.

The government said all the returnees from foreign countries were being tested and monitored. Those dead include 13 with comorbidities and four with no chronic illnesses and the death toll of 12,012 includes Chennai's 3,968.

The 8.09 lakh plus tally covers the state capital's 2,22,888 and the active cases dipped to 9,391 with 1,139 patients getting discharged and cumulatively, 7,87,611 people have got cured till date. As many as 65,357 samples were tested and in total 1,35,88,389 specimens have been examined in the 235 COVID-19 labs of the state.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. will not impose COVID-19 screenings for flights from Britain - sources

The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the decision said. White House coronavirus t...

US body announces USD 54 million investment in India to support infrastructure projects

An American financial corporation on Tuesday announced that it will invest USD 54 million in India to support the development of critical infrastructure projects in the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. India is one of the faste...

Vivek Anand Oberoi receives Sarvottam Samman for performance in 'PM Narendra Modi'

Adding a feather to his cap, Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, on Monday received the Sarvottam Samman from Governor of Maharashtra for his performance in the movie PM Narendra Modi. The Company actor was invited by Governor of Maharashtr...

Congress to submit two crore signatures to President against farm laws, seek his intervention

A Congress delegation led by party leader Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24 and submit around two crore signatures to him against the new farm laws. The delegation, which will include party leaders and MPs, wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020