COVID-19: 1,141 new cases in Karnataka, 14 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday logged 1,141 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,11,382 and the death toll to 12,029. The day also saw 1,136 patients getting discharged after recovery.

A total of over 1,32,17,127 samples have been tested so far, out of which 95,708 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 13,427 among them were rapid antigen tests. Out of 1,141 fresh cases reported, 585 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of December 22 evening, cumulatively 9,11,382 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,029 deaths and 8,85,341 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 13,993 active cases,13,777 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 216 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 8 out of the 14 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Bengaluru Rural (2), and Ballari, Hassan, Kalaburagi and Kodagu (1). Most among those dead are with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 585, Mysuru 67, Chikkaballapura 58, Tumakuru 47, Dakshina Kannada 46, Ballari 41, followed by others. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,83,816 infections, followed by Mysuru 51,914 and Ballari 38,729.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,70,387 discharges, followed by Mysuru 50,464 and Ballari 37,882.