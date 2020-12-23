Left Menu
Czechs report 10,821 new coronavirus cases, highest daily tally since Nov. 6

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:59 IST
Czechs report 10,821 new coronavirus cases, highest daily tally since Nov. 6
The Czech republic reported 10,821 new coronavirus cases early on Wednesday, the first daily tally over 10,000 since Nov. 6, health ministry data showed.

The government is due to decide later on Wednesday whether to move the country to the fifth, strictest level of anti-coronavirus measures due to rising numbers of infections and hospitalisations.

