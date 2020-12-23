Left Menu
Czech government to close most shops amid tougher COVID restrictions

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 23-12-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 16:17 IST
The Czech government will close non-essential shops and services and enforce a stricter curfew from Sunday as it seeks to curb another rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Wednesday.

Blatny said the government approved moving the country onto the highest level of the government's risk index, triggering the tightening of restrictions.

