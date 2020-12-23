Britain approves use of COVID-19 self-test kit

Britain approves use of COVID-19 self-test kitReuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:22 IST
Britain on Wednesday approved the exceptional use of the National Health Service test and trace COVID-19 self-test kit to detect asymptomatic coronavirus cases, as it mulls a stricter lockdown to stem the spread of a highly infectious variant of the virus.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that the kit uses an antigen lateral flow test (antigen LFT), which can give a result in 30 minutes.