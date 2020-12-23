22 COVID-19 deaths, 1,233 fresh cases in UP
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:44 IST
With 22 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll in the state rose to 8,245, while the tally climbed to 5,77,642 with 1,233 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state in the past 24 hours. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government said that of the 22 fresh COVID-19 deaths, four were reported from state capital Lucknow, three from Kanpur and two deaths were reported from Varanasi.
Of the 1,233 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state, Lucknow registered 252 new cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,102 COVID-19 patients have been discharged. So far, 5,53,019 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged in the state.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 16,378, the statement said..