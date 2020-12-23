Britain's rapid COVID-19 tests can detect new virus variant - health agency

Lateral flow tests used to detect COVID-19 cases in Britain as part of the country's mass testing program can also identify the new mutant variant of the novel coronavirus, Public Health England said on Wednesday.

The confirmation by the agency comes just as Britain also approved using a COVID-19 self-test kit to detect asymptomatic cases, as it mulls further restrictions to stem the spread of the highly infectious variant.

Public Health England conducts pandemic response work for the British government, and liaisons between parties to execute healthcare policies.

