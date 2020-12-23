Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's rapid COVID-19 tests can detect new virus variant - health agency

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:29 IST
Britain's rapid COVID-19 tests can detect new virus variant - health agency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lateral flow tests used to detect COVID-19 cases in Britain as part of the country's mass testing program can also identify the new mutant variant of the novel coronavirus, Public Health England said on Wednesday.

The confirmation by the agency comes just as Britain also approved using a COVID-19 self-test kit to detect asymptomatic cases, as it mulls further restrictions to stem the spread of the highly infectious variant.

Public Health England conducts pandemic response work for the British government, and liaisons between parties to execute healthcare policies.

Also Read: British grandma is 1st in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to spend hundreds of millions more on refugees in Turkey

The European Union plans to spend hundreds of millions of euros over the next year helping refugees living in Turkey, most of them people who fled the war in Syria. The EUs executive body, the European Commission, said Wednesday that it is ...

Attempt to murder case against 13 farmers for blocking Haryana CM's convoy

The Haryana Police booked 13 farmers on charges of attempt to murder and rioting on Wednesday, a day after a group of people protesting against the Centres farm laws allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattars convoy and hurled st...

Keylong shivers at minus 7.7 deg Celsius in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradeshs Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperature on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department said. The tribal district Lahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 7.7 degr...

Kosovo pins U.N. membership hopes on Biden presidency

Like many Kosovars, cattle seller Xhelal Terstena hopes incoming U.S. President Joe Biden will help the small Balkan countrys push for United Nations membership.Biden is respected in Kosovo for his active support of the 1999 NATO bombing of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020