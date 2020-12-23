Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico to start first COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday

Mexico's government said it will begin vaccinations against COVID-19 on Thursday, starting with healthcare workers, as the first batch of doses from Pfizer arrived on Wednesday with the country battling an upsurge in infections. "Tomorrow we're going to vaccinate," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:50 IST
Mexico to start first COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's government said it will begin vaccinations against COVID-19 on Thursday, starting with healthcare workers, as the first batch of doses from Pfizer arrived on Wednesday with the country battling an upsurge in infections.

"Tomorrow we're going to vaccinate," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference. Vaccinations will begin at hospitals in Mexico City and the northern city of Saltillo, the president said, speaking shortly before the foreign ministry announced the first Pfizer vaccines had arrived by plane to the capital from Belgium.

Lopez Obrador said he would press for the vaccine to be used in surrounding areas as officials seek to reach workers at nearly 1,000 hospitals treating coronavirus patients nationwide. Mexico has put the heavily populated capital and two states into semi-lockdowns to prevent further spread of the virus, while urging residents to avoid holiday gatherings. The country has recorded a total of 1,338,426 cases and 119,495 deaths.

Pfizer's is the first COVID-19 vaccine to reach Mexico. The batch will be guarded by the armed forces in a place equipped to store the vaccines, Lopez Obrador said.

Senior citizens and people with chronic illnesses are due to be next in line to receive coronavirus vaccinations.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada appeals for Olympics equestrian spot in coca tea case

In the latest sports law case linked to cocaine consumed in South American tea, Canadas equestrian team tried to regain its place in the Tokyo Olympics jumping lineup on Wednesday. The Court of Arbitration for Sport was hearing the second p...

Congress leader Chennithala tests positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 PTI Opposition leader inthe Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has tested positivefor COVID-19Though asymptomatic, he would be admitted to a hospitalfor observation,party sources saidThe senior Congress leaders wi...

UP: Man held for firing shots during his wedding

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly firing shots during his wedding celebrations in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said. Mohit Kumar was arrested with an illegal country-made pistol in his possession at Gogwan village unde...

'I was scared': home-coming French expats relieved to escape Britain

Sam Cabral, a French expatriate living in Britain, expressed relief on Wednesday as she stepped off a Eurostar train from London, becoming one of the first people to make the trip after a travel ban imposed over COVID-19 worries was eased. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020