Ahmedabad records 202 new COVID-19 cases; four more casualties

The count of COVID-19 cases in Gujarats Ahmedabad district rose to 56,207, after 202 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:06 IST
The count of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district rose to 56,207, after 202 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said. Apart from this, 221 patients were discharged from various hospitals and four died of the infection, the official said.

With this, the toll in the district has reached 2,223, while the number of recoveries has risen to 51,013, he said. According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the city's west zone continues to be the worst affected with 400 active cases, followed by the northwest zone with 398, and south zone with 397 cases.

With 281 infections, the city's central zone has the lowest number of active cases, it was stated. The city currently has 10 micro-containment areas, the civic body said.

At least 24 per cent beds or 781 out of 3,266 available beds are occupied as on date, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) said..

