Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt keeping watch on those who returned from UK in past 2 weeks: Officials

Delhi Government is aware, and all the people who have travelled from the UK to Delhi in the past two weeks will be traced, tested and advised quarantine, he said in a statement.A district magistrate said the Bureau of Civil Aviation has shared details of those who have returned from the UK and teams are visiting them to check for any symptoms of the virus and report them for testing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 23:24 IST
Delhi govt keeping watch on those who returned from UK in past 2 weeks: Officials

The authorities have enhanced monitoring of city residents who returned in the past few weeks from the UK, where a highly infectious coronavirus strain has emerged, to prevent any violation of the mandatory home isolation, Delhi government officials said on Wednesday. Teams of health department and civil defence volunteers have been deployed at the district level to keep watch on the persons who returned from the UK in the last two weeks and tested negative but are required to undergo home isolation.

Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain said tracing and testing of all those who travelled to Delhi from the UK in the past two weeks will be ensured. “Delhi Government is aware, and all the people who have travelled from the UK to Delhi in the past two weeks will be traced, tested and advised quarantine,'' he said in a statement.

A district magistrate said the Bureau of Civil Aviation has shared details of those who have returned from the UK and teams are visiting them to check for any symptoms of the virus and report them for testing. ''We are making sure that all those who have returned from UK in past two weeks are being contacted and ensured RTPCR test if any symptoms are reported . Tracing of their contacts after return to Delhi is also underway,'' he said.

The government has set up a separate facility at the LNJP hospital for those passengers from the UK who are found COVID-19 positive in the RTPCR tests conducted at the IGI airport, for their treatment and genomic testing, officials said. Besides, a five star hotel in Aerocity near the airport has been earmarked as a paid quarantine facility, while a Covid care centre in south Delhi will serve as a free institutional isolation facility for passengers from flights in which positive cases are detected, they said.

Those passengers who have returned from the UK in the past few weeks and have been found negative will undergo two weeks' home isolation followed by another two week period under observation, officials said. Jain said while the new strain is contagious, the only way to protect from any infection is by wearing a mask and taking all proper precautions.

He requested people to be careful saying no matter the strain, the only way to protect oneself is by wearing the mask when stepping out..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors

The United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday that its deeply concerned by US President Donald Trumps pardons of four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more a dozen Iraqi civilians de...

Head of election monitoring group gunned down in Afghan capital

A prominent advocate of democracy in Afghanistan who headed an election monitoring organisation was gunned down on Wednesday in a Kabul neighbourhood, drawing widespread condemnation locally and internationally. Yousuf Rasheed, executive di...

Foundation work of Ayodhya temple to start in January

The foundation work of the Ayodhya temple will start in January, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra said on Wednesday. According to the trusts general secretary, Champat Rai, a retaining wall be built below the ground to p...

Amid shivering cold in Delhi, Sikh body donates 700 geysers to protesting farmers

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee DSGMC on Wednesday provided 700 water geysers to the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws at the national capitals borders in the biting cold. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Harya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020