Left Menu
Development News Edition

Costa Rica readies COVID-19 vaccinations, with Pfizer shipment due Wednesday

Costa Rica, with a population of some 5 million, has registered more than 2,000 deaths due to the coronavirus and 161,942 infections. The vaccine shots are due to be given first to workers at healthcare centers and elderly care facilities, before wider distribution. Salas called the vaccine's arrival "a light in this year of darkness" but warned the pandemic is not over. "A long process is ahead," he said.

Reuters | San José | Updated: 24-12-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 01:48 IST
Costa Rica readies COVID-19 vaccinations, with Pfizer shipment due Wednesday
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer will reach Costa Rica on Wednesday night, with inoculations set to begin on Thursday, President Carlos Alvarado told a news conference.

The shipment contained 9,750 doses for the small Central American country, and another delivery next week is expected to bring another 10,725 doses, said Health Minister Daniel Salas. Costa Rica, with a population of some 5 million, has registered more than 2,000 deaths due to the coronavirus and 161,942 infections.

The vaccine shots are due to be given first to workers at healthcare centers and elderly care facilities, before wider distribution. Salas called the vaccine's arrival "a light in this year of darkness" but warned the pandemic is not over.

"A long process is ahead," he said. Mexico is also set to begin its first round of vaccinations on Thursday after receiving its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines.

Also Read: Central American authorities try to disperse Honduran migrant caravan

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia cuts size of COVID-19 vaccine study, stops enrolment

Russias Health Ministry agreed Wednesday to cut the size of a study of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine and to stop the enrolment of volunteers. The decision comes a week after developers said enrolment of study volunteers has s...

COVID-19 variant present in Ireland, new curbs needed

Irish health chiefs believe a new variant of COVID-19 found in neighbouring Britain is present in Ireland, but not solely responsible for a rapid spread of the disease that will require restrictions beyond those announced just 24 hours ago....

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher as investors bet on recovery

The SP 500 closed in positive territory on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening when it recovers from the glo...

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaccine rollout's next challenge; Mutated coronavirus variant from S.Africa found in UK and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. What you need to know about the coronavirus right nowHeres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now UK coronavirus variant likely found in Hong Kong as city secures vaccine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020