Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Nagpur

A 28-year-old man who recently returned from the UK has tested positive for coronavirus at Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. After the government earlier this week imposed travel restrictions to and from the UK, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation NMC appealed to those having recent travel history to that country to inform the civic body about it.The person concerned on his own informed us about his travel history to the United Kingdom.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 10:25 IST
Maharashtra: UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Nagpur
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A 28-year-old man who recently returned from the UK has tested positive for coronavirus at Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. After the government earlier this week imposed travel restrictions to and from the UK, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) appealed to those having recent travel history to that country to inform the civic body about it.

''The person concerned on his own informed us about his travel history to the United Kingdom. He returned to Nagpur from the UK 15 days back,'' NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan B told PTI. His RT-PCR test was conducted on Tuesday and he tested positive on Wednesday. The patient's swab samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for further examination, the official said.

''We don't know whether it is the old mutant or new mutant (of the virus). He has mild symptoms and as a precautionary measure, he has been kept at a different ward in the Government Medical College and Hospital here,'' he said. Three-four family members of the person have also been tested. They are quarantined at home and are being monitored, the civic chief said.

He appealed to people having recent travel history to the UK and Europe to come forward and get themselves tested.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light smokers may not escape nicotine addiction, study reveals

Even people who consider themselves to be casual cigarette smokers may be addicted, according to current diagnostic criteria. Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine and Duke University found that many light smokers -- those who smoke...

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact with COVAXX to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said it has inked a licensing pact with US-based company COVAXX to develop and commercialise a vaccine for COVID-19. The company has entered an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufactu...

Cong leaders stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained for violating prohibitory orders.

Cong leaders stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhawan Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained for violating prohibitory orders....

Germany reports 32,195 new COVID-19 cases

Germany reported 32,195 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 1,587,115, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI.The nationwide death toll rose by 802 to 28,770, the RKI data sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020