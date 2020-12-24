Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last-minute UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal in the works

The prime minister is expected to announce the contours of the agreement at a Downing Street briefing during the course of Thursday.Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have been in close contact over the past few days as the December 31 transition period cut-off loomed over the negotiations, which have missed repeated deadlines as they failed to agree on key areas of fishing rights in each others waters and competition rules that would apply to the UK as a non-member of the 27-member economic bloc.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-12-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 14:55 IST
Last-minute UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal in the works
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Crunch talks overnight led UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson summon his Cabinet for a late Wednesday night conference call to indicate that a post-Brexit trade agreement may be ready for sign off soon. The prime minister is expected to announce the contours of the agreement at a Downing Street briefing during the course of Thursday.

Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have been in close contact over the past few days as the December 31 transition period cut-off loomed over the negotiations, which have missed repeated deadlines as they failed to agree on key areas of fishing rights in each other's waters and competition rules that would apply to the UK as a non-member of the 27-member economic bloc. According to reports emerging from Brussels, both sides have come to a base agreement which would ensure most of the current tariff-free, quota-free arrangement but unlikely to mean entirely frictionless trade as businesses had hoped. ''Brexit work would continue throughout the night. Grabbing some sleep is recommended to all Brexit-watchers at this point," Eric Mamer, the chief spokesperson for Von der Leyen, said on Twitter on Wednesday night.

''It will hopefully be an early start tomorrow [Thursday] morning,'' he said, raising hopes that the talks were finally taking a positive direction. The UK Parliament needs to ratify a deal if one is agreed and as it has already risen for Christmas break, the likelihood is that MPs will be recalled to the House of Commons next week for urgent business. Johnson's comfortable majority in the Commons means the deal is likely to be signed off in time.

On the EU side, the European Parliament would then ratify the agreement, which is expected in the New Year and with all the member-countries briefed on it, they are unlikely to exercise their veto powers. It has now been four and half years since Britain voted to exit the EU in a referendum in June 2016. It officially left at the end of January this year and entered into an 11-month transition period, or a phase of status quo, to hammer out a new free trade agreement.

However, the last few months and weeks have proved particularly tense on the path to such an agreement, with the UK concerned about the EU's insistence to close alignment to its rules even after Brexit and the EU accusing the UK of expecting unfair advantages. The main sticking points remain fishing rights and the so-called ''level playing field'' – measures to prevent what is seen as unfair competition through the lowering of standards or the use of state subsidies. While the Johnson-led government insisted that it would make the most of a no-deal Brexit too, there were widespread concerns that leaving without a deal and consequently having to trade on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms from January 1, 2021, would cause major hurdles for business and push up prices for consumers.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mobile app launched to identify, geotag insanitary latrines, manual scavengers

A mobile application to identify and geotag insanitary latrines and manual scavengers was launched by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday. He urged all citizens to download the app, Swachhata Ab...

Shah to visit Assam, Manipur during weekend

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a two- day visit to Assam and Manipur from December 26 during which he will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college in Guwahati and distribute financial grants to 8,000 namghars or Vais...

Residential building gutted in fire caused by short circuit in J-K's Bhadarwah

A fire seemingly caused by an electrical short circuit burnt down a building in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district in the early hours of Thursday, destroying its three floors, as many shops and a car parked nearby, officials said. The fire st...

Gangrape victim claims she was raped again by SI in UP's Shahjahanpur

An alleged gangrape victim here has charged a police sub-inspector with raping her when she had gone to a police station to get her complaint lodged. ADG, Bareilly Avinash Chandra has ordered an inquiry on the complaint of the woman, who me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020