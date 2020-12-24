Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark finds 33 cases of new variant of coronavirus

Since just 13.5% of all the positive tests in the period have been analysed so far, the SSI said that variant percentage could change. "The latest sequencing results indicate that there is societal infection in Denmark with the new English virus variant, albeit at a very low level," the SSI said.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:19 IST
Denmark finds 33 cases of new variant of coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Denmark has identified 33 infections with the new variant of the coronavirus that has been spreading rapidly in parts of Britain, according to authorities. The State Serum Institute (SSI), Denmark's infectious disease authority, said in a report published on Wednesday that the cases had been found in COVID-19 tests carried out between Nov. 14 and Dec. 14.

Denmark, an international leader in genome sequencing, has so far analysed genetic material from 7,805 positive tests in that period, meaning the variant was found in about 0.4% of the infections. Since just 13.5% of all the positive tests in the period have been analysed so far, the SSI said that variant percentage could change.

"The latest sequencing results indicate that there is societal infection in Denmark with the new English virus variant, albeit at a very low level," the SSI said. Denmark, like several other countries, has suspended flights from Britain, where the new variant of the virus - thought to be more transmissible than others circulating - has spread quickly in southern England, including London.

Preliminary information did not suggest the 33 people who contracted the variant had any connection to England or had been travelling in other countries, the SSI said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pondy CM firm on New Year bash, says none has power to ban it

Puducherry, Dec 24 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Thursday reiterated the decision of the territorial government to permit New Year celebrations with adherence to COVID-19 safety norms. Addressing the National Consumer D...

J-K : One terrorist eliminated in Baramulla encounter, operation underway

An unidentified terrorist was gunned down in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla on Thursday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. One unidentified terrorist killed in an e...

FACTBOX-Europe's plans to vaccinate against COVID-19

Germanys BioNTech said it was preparing to send 12.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with U.S. drugs giant Pfizer to European Union countries by the end of the year.EU member countries including Germany, France, Austr...

Indian team indulges in wrestling-like drill, Jadeja put through fitness test

The Indian cricket team on Thursday tried a hitherto unseen training drill that vaguely resembled a wrestling bout, with a pair of two players each seemingly striving to outdo each other. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the first to arrive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020