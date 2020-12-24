Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serbia begins COVID-19 vaccination drive, with PM first in line

Most states in the European Union, which Serbia aims to join, will start inoculations against COVID-19 on Dec. 27. The United States has given emergency approval to vaccination shots developed by Pfizer/BioNTech as well as by Moderna.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:05 IST
Serbia begins COVID-19 vaccination drive, with PM first in line
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received Serbia's first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Thursday, kicking off a mass inoculation drive with doses developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Serbia is the third country in Europe to start mass COVID-19 inoculations after Britain and Switzerland. Some 4,875 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccines were flown on Tuesday to Serbia.

"I'm honoured to be able to do this for my country and be the first one, paving the way for other citizens (to be vaccinated)," Brnabic said after being inoculated at the Institute of Virology, Vaccines and Sera in Belgrade. Most states in the European Union, which Serbia aims to join, will start inoculations against COVID-19 on Dec. 27.

The United States has given emergency approval to vaccination shots developed by Pfizer/BioNTech as well as by Moderna. Brnabic said shipments of China's Sinopharm vaccines and Russia's Sputnik V vaccines were expected to arrive in the country soon, but did not give any specific time line.

She said President Aleksandar Vucic will most likely get the Sinopharm vaccine. "We agreed that the two us take shots from different producers," Brnabic told reporters. Serbia would obtain the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines as well next year. Most of the initial Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will be given to the elderly accommodated in retirement homes.

Serbia on Wednesday reported 4,426 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours and 52 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic early this year, around 312,000 people in the country, including more than 3,000 nurses and doctors, have become infected, and 2,833 have died. Hospitals are running at full capacity.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers block Trump bid to modify coronavirus aid, spending bill

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked each others efforts to modify a 2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending bill that Congress passed on Monday.President Donald Trump has demanded ...

Narayana Health in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation launches MSMF MedTech Innovation Centre - BIRAC BIONEST at Narayana Health City, Bangalore

Bengaluru Karnataka India, December 24 ANIPRNewswire Narayana Health in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation today announced the launch of a physical incubator called Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation MSMF MedTech Innovation Cen...

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Irans foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trumps allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Putting your own citizens at risk abroad wont divert attention from catastr...

Kenyan doctors end strike over inadequate PPE, delayed pay

Kenyan doctors working in public hospitals ended a nationwide strike on Thursday with ministers saying concerns about inadequate protective equipment during the pandemic, delayed pay and a lack of insurance had been addressed. The Kenya Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020