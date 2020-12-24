Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa CDC: New virus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria

The new variant in South Africa is now the predominant one there, Nkengasong said, as confirmed infections in the country approach 1 million. Infections across the continent have risen 10.9 over the past four weeks, Nkengasong said, including a 52 increase in Nigeria and 40 increase in South Africa..

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 18:28 IST
Africa CDC: New virus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Another new variant of the coronavirus appears to have emerged in Nigeria, Africa's top public health official said Thursday, but further investigation is needed. "It's a separate lineage from the UK and South Africa," the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, told reporters. He said the Nigeria CDC and the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in that country — Africa's most populous — will be analyzing more samples.

"Give us some time ... It's still very early," he said. The alert about the apparent new variant was based on two or three genetic sequences, he said, but that and South Africa's alert late last week were enough to prompt an emergency meeting of the Africa CDC this week.

The news comes as infections surge again in parts of the African continent. The new variant in South Africa is now the predominant one there, Nkengasong said, as confirmed infections in the country approach 1 million. While the variant transmits quickly and viral loads are higher, it is not yet clear whether it leads to a more severe disease, he said.

"We believe this mutation will not have an effect" on the deployment of COVID-19 vaccines to the continent, he said of the South Africa variant. South Africa's health minister late Wednesday announced an "alarming rate of spread" in that country, with more than 14,000 new cases confirmed in the past day, including more than 400 deaths. The country has more than 950,000 infections and COVID-19 is "unrelenting," Zwelini Mkhize said in a statement.

The African continent now has more than 2.5 million confirmed cases, or 3.3% of global cases. Infections across the continent have risen 10.9% over the past four weeks, Nkengasong said, including a 52% increase in Nigeria and 40% increase in South Africa.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers block Trump bid to modify coronavirus aid, spending bill

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked each others efforts to modify a 2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending bill that Congress passed on Monday.President Donald Trump has demanded ...

Narayana Health in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation launches MSMF MedTech Innovation Centre - BIRAC BIONEST at Narayana Health City, Bangalore

Bengaluru Karnataka India, December 24 ANIPRNewswire Narayana Health in association with Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation today announced the launch of a physical incubator called Mazumdar Shaw Medical Foundation MSMF MedTech Innovation Cen...

Zarif dismisses Trump tweet that Iran was behind attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Irans foreign minister on Thursday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trumps allegations that Tehran was behind the recent rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Putting your own citizens at risk abroad wont divert attention from catastr...

Kenyan doctors end strike over inadequate PPE, delayed pay

Kenyan doctors working in public hospitals ended a nationwide strike on Thursday with ministers saying concerns about inadequate protective equipment during the pandemic, delayed pay and a lack of insurance had been addressed. The Kenya Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020