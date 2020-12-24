COVID-19: U'khand records 436 fresh cases, 11 more deaths

With 436 fresh cases, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 88,376 on Thursday, while eleven more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 1,458 in the state. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 143 cases, Nainital 103, Haridwar 61, Almora 38, Pithoragarh 31, Pauri 17, Champawat 12, Udham Singh Nagar 12, Uttarkashi eight, Tehri seven, Rudraprayag two and Chamoli two, a state health department bulletin issued here said.

Meanwhile, 11 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the state, pushing the death toll due to the disease to 1,458, the bulletin said. A total of 80,467 infected people have recuperated, 1,120 have migrated out of the state and 5,331 are under treatment, it added.