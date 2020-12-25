32 fresh cases take Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,664

Sikkim reported 32 fresh COVID- 19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's caseload to 5,664, an official said on Thursday. East Sikkim registered 25 new cases, West Sikkim four and South Sikkim three.

Sikkim has 420 active cases, while 94 patients have migrated to other states and 5,025 people have recovered from the disease, the official said. The coronavirus death toll in the state stands at 125.

Sikkim tested 319 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 67,575..