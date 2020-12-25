Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 in Delhi: 758 fresh cases, lowest since Aug 16; positivity rate 0.88 pc

Delhi has recorded 758 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over four months, and 30 new fatalities even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.88 per cent, authorities said Friday. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.21 lakh and death toll rose to 10,414, they said, adding that over 85,000 tests were conducted the previous day.This is also the lowest positive rate in over eight months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:23 IST
COVID-19 in Delhi: 758 fresh cases, lowest since Aug 16; positivity rate 0.88 pc

Delhi has recorded 758 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over four months, and 30 new fatalities even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.88 per cent, authorities said Friday. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.21 lakh and death toll rose to 10,414, they said, adding that over 85,000 tests were conducted the previous day.

This is also the lowest positive rate in over eight months. The previous low being 0.99 per cent on December 23. From December 21-23, the daily case count had been below the 1000-mark. On Monday, 803 cases were reported, the lowest since August 17; on Tuesday 939 cases were reported and 871 on Wednesday.

However, on Thursday 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again on Friday. These 758 cases were diagnosed following the 85,749 tests conducted the previous day, including 45,521 RT-PCR tests and 40,228 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16.

The active cases tally on Friday dropped to 7,267 from 7,909 on Thursday. The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,21,439.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vehicle explodes in downtown Nashville, police call it an 'intentional act'

A vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an intentional act, and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none of them critically injured. The explosion was significant, as...

Centre not willing to solve farmers' issues, want to wear them down: Cong

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed those with a political agenda for the deadlock in talks over agriculture laws, the Congress hit back, saying the government does not want to solve farmers problem and trying to wear them down....

Farmer unions to again meet Saturday on govt's fresh talks offer, indicate resumption of dialogue

The protesting farmer unions met on Friday to discuss the governments latest letter inviting them for talks, with some of them indicating that they may decide to resume their dialogue with the Centre to find a solution to the ongoing deadlo...

Tripura govt to offer jobs to families of those killed in political violence

The Tripura government announced on Friday that it would provide jobs to a member of such families who have lost someone to political violence before March 9, 2018. The Biplab Deb-led BJP-IPFT government assumed office on that day, ending 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020