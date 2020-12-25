Left Menu
COVID: 9 deaths, 320 new cases in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed nine more lives in Punjab on Friday as 320 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to 1,64,821 on Friday, a medical bulletin said. So far, 5,269 people have died from the infection in the state, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-12-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 20:30 IST
COVID: 9 deaths, 320 new cases in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed nine more lives in Punjab on Friday as 320 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 1,64,821 on Friday, a medical bulletin said. So far, 5,269 people have died from the infection in the state, it said. Mohali reported 48 new cases, followed by Ludhiana (43) and Patiala (40). The state currently has 4,707 active cases, according to the medical bulletin.

Thirteen critical patients are on ventilator while 82 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 37,86,885 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

