Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Second UK returnee tests positive in Indore

A 39-year-old man, who recently returned to Indore in Madhya Pradesh from the UK, on Saturday became the second such person to be found infected with coronavirus in the last two days, an official said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-12-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 17:57 IST
COVID-19: Second UK returnee tests positive in Indore

A 39-year-old man, who recently returned to Indore in Madhya Pradesh from the UK, on Saturday became the second such person to be found infected with coronavirus in the last two days, an official said. However, it was not yet clear if the strain he is carrying is the same as the one detected in the European nation, he added.

The man, who returned from the UK on December 6, is fine and is being closely monitored, while his family has been placed under isolation at their home in Rau, said Indore district COVID-19 prevention nodal officer Amit Malakar. On Friday, a 29-year-old man who returned here from Scotland via Delhi on December 18 was detected with coronavirus.

''Samples of both these persons are being sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi to find out if they are infected with the same strain of coronavirus that has been reported in Britain,'' Malakar informed. Since March 24 this year, Indore had seen 53,624 people testing positive for the infection, with 857 succumbing to it.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Gavaskar doesn't wish to talk about Rahane's captaincy fearing accusation

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday said that he will not term Ajinkya Rahanes leadership outstanding as lovers of the game will then call him out for having a bias for players coming from Mumbai. Gavaskars remarks came as India...

EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on Jan 1

The European Union and the United Kingdom made public Saturday the vast agreement that is likely to govern future trade and cooperation between them from January 1, setting the 27-nation blocs relations with its former member country and ne...

Brexit trade deal published as UK calls for end to 'ugly' divisions

Britain on Saturday published the text of its narrow trade agreement with the European Union just five days before it exits one of the worlds biggest trading blocs in its most momentous global shift since the loss of empire.The text include...

DLF rental arm to buy Hines stake in commercial project in Gurugram for Rs 780 cr

Realty major DLFs rental arm DCCDL has agreed to acquire the entire 52 percent stake of US-based Hines in a premium commercial project in Gurugram for Rs 780 crore. In a regulatory filing late last night, DLF informed that its joint venture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020