Rajasthan sees 7 more COVID deaths, 785 new cases

Seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, taking the death toll from the pandemic to 2,664 on Saturday, while 785 new cases brought the infection tally to 3,04,517, according to a health department bulletin. The state has 11,488 active cases of the novel coronavirus, it said.According to the bulletin, 2,90,365 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:25 IST
Seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, taking the death toll from the pandemic to 2,664 on Saturday, while 785 new cases brought the infection tally to 3,04,517, according to a health department bulletin. The state has 11,488 active cases of the novel coronavirus, it said.

According to the bulletin, 2,90,365 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 496 in Jaipur, followed by 284 in Jodhpur, 218 in Ajmer, 165 in Bikaner, 164 in Kota, 118 in Bharatpur, and 109 each in Udaipur and Pali.

Of the fresh cases, 139 were recorded in Jaipur, 85 in Jodhpur, 78 in Kota, 57 in Bhilwara, besides cases reported in other districts of the state, the bulletin said..

