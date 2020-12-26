Left Menu
COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive across EU before rollout

Germany, where the pandemic has cost more than 30,000 lives, will begin with those over 80 and people who take care of vulnerable groups.Spanish authorities said early Saturday that the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine to reach the country had arrived in the central city of Guadalajara where the first shots will be administered on Sunday morning at a nursing home.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:22 IST
The vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer arrived by truck in warehouses across the continent on Friday and early Saturday after being sent from a manufacturing centre in Belgium before Christmas. Image Credit: ANI

The first shipments of coronavirus vaccines have arrived across the European Union as authorities prepared to administer the first shots to the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday. The vaccines developed by BioNTech and Pfizer arrived by truck in warehouses across the continent on Friday and early Saturday after being sent from a manufacturing centre in Belgium before Christmas.

The rollout marks a moment of hope for a region that includes some of the world's earliest and worst-hit virus hot spots, including Italy and Spain, and others, like the Czech Republic, that was spared the worst early on only to see their health care systems near their breaking points in the fall. Altogether, the 27 EU member states have seen at least 16 million cases of the coronavirus and more than 336,000 deaths.

"It's here, the good news at Christmas,'' German Health Minister Jens Spahn said at a news conference Saturday. ''At this moment, trucks are underway across Europe, across Germany and its regions, to deliver the first vaccine. More deliveries will follow the day after tomorrow. This vaccine is the decisive key to end this pandemic." "It is the key to getting our lives back," Spahn said. The rollout is the result of coordination on the part of all 27 member states, helping the bloc to also project a sense of unity in a lifesaving mission of logistical complexity after difficulties in negotiating a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain.

The first doses, however, are limited to nearly 10,000 doses in most countries, with the mass vaccination programs expected to begin only in January. Each country is deciding on its own who will get the first shots — but they are all making the most vulnerable first in line.

French authorities announced this week that will prioritize the elderly, based on the high impact on older populations in previous virus surges in France. The French medical safety agency will monitor for eventual problems. Germany, where the pandemic has cost more than 30,000 lives, will begin with those over 80 and people who take care of vulnerable groups.

Spanish authorities said early Saturday that the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine to reach the country had arrived in the central city of Guadalajara — where the first shots will be administered on Sunday morning at a nursing home. A nurse in Rome at Spallanzani Hospital, the main infectious diseases facility in Italy's capital, should be the first in the country to receive the vaccine, followed by other health personnel.

In Poland, the first two people to be vaccinated on Sunday will be a nurse and a doctor at the Interior Ministry hospital in Warsaw, the main coronavirus hospital in the capital, followed by medical personnel in dozens of other hospitals. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently called it the patriotic duty of Poles to get vaccinated — a message directed at a society where there is a high degree of vaccine hesitancy born from a general distrust of authorities.

In Bulgaria, where suspicions also run high, the first person to get the shot will be Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, who has promised an aggressive campaign will start soon to promote the benefits of the shots. In Croatia, where the first batch of 9,750 vaccines arrived early on Saturday, a care home resident in Zagreb, the capital, will be the first to receive the vaccine on Sunday morning, according to state HRT TV.

HRT TV also reported that authorities would launch a pro-vaccination campaign that will include celebrities and other public figures who will get the vaccine on camera. "We have been waiting for this for a year now," Romanian Prime Minister Florin Catu said on Saturday after the first batch of the vaccine arrived at a military-run storage facility there.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

