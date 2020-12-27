"Believe in science": EU kicks off COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Doctors, nurses and the elderly rolled up their sleeves across the European Union to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday in a symbolic show of unity and moment of hope for a continent confronting its worst health care crisis in a century. Even though a few countries started giving doses a day early, the coordinated rollout for the 27-nation bloc was aimed at projecting a unified message that the vaccine was safe and Europes best chance to emerge from the pandemic and the economic devastation caused by months of lockdown. For health care workers who have been battling the virus with only masks and shields to protect themselves, the vaccines represented an emotional relief as well as a public chance to urge Europe's 450 million people to get the shots for their own health and that of others. ''Today, Im here as a citizen, but most of all as a nurse, to represent my category and all the health workers who choose to believe in science,'' said Claudia Alivernini, 29, who was the first of five doctors and nurses at the Spallanzani infectious disease hospital in Rome to receive the vaccine. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called the vaccine - which was developed in record time - a ''game-changer''.

''We know that today is not the end of the pandemic, but it is the beginning of the victory,'' he said. Italian virus czar Domenico Arcuri said it was significant that Italys first doses were administered at Spallanzani, where a Chinese couple visiting from Wuhan tested positive in January and became Italys first confirmed cases. Within weeks, northern Lombardy became the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe and a cautionary tale of what happens when even wealthy regions find themselves unprepared for a pandemic. Lombardy still accounts for around a third of the dead in Italy, which has the continents worst confirmed virus toll at nearly 72,000 dead.

''Today is a beautiful, symbolic day: All the citizens of Europe together are starting to get their vaccinations, the first ray of light after a long night,'' Arcuri told reporters. But he cautioned: ''We all have to continue to be prudent, cautious and responsible. We still have a long road ahead, but finally we see a bit of light.'' The vaccine developed by Germanys BioNTech and American drugmaker Pfizer started arriving in super-cold containers at EU hospitals on Friday from a factory in Belgium. Each country was only getting a fraction of the doses needed - fewer than 10,000 in the first batches - with the bigger rollout expected in January when more vaccines become available. All those getting shots Sunday will need to come back for a second dose in three weeks. Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Unions executive Commission, said with additional vaccines in development, the EU will have more vaccines than necessary for all Europeans in 2021. She indicated the bloc could share its extra supplies with the western Balkans and countries in Africa.

''Europe is well positioned,'' she said. In the Los Olmos nursing home in the Spanish city of Guadalajara, northeast of Madrid, 96-year-old resident Araceli Hidalgo and a caregiver were the first Spaniards to receive the vaccine. ''Lets see if we can all behave and make this virus go away,'' Hidalgo said.

The Los Olmos home suffered two confirmed COVID-19 deaths and another 11 deaths among residents with symptoms who were never tested. ''What we want is for as many people as possible to get vaccinated,'' said Mónica Tapias, the 48-year-old worker at the home. The Czech Republic was spared the worst of the pandemic in the spring only to see its health care system near collapse in the fall. In Prague, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis received his shot at dawn Sunday and asserted: ''There's nothing to worry about.'' Sitting next to him was World War II veteran Emilie Repikova, who also received a shot.

Altogether, the EUs 27 nations have recorded at least 16 million coronavirus infections and more than 336,000 deaths — huge numbers that experts say still understate the true toll of the pandemic due to missed cases and limited testing. The vaccination campaign should ease frustrations that were building up, especially in Germany, as Britain, Canada and the United States kicked off their inoculation programs with the same vaccine weeks earlier. As it turned out, some EU immunizations began a day early in Germany, Hungary and Slovakia. The operator of a German nursing home where dozens were vaccinated Saturday, including a 101-year-old woman, said ''every day that we wait is one day too many.'' In France, where many question the safety of vaccines, the French government has been cautious in its messaging and keen to ensure that it is not seen as forcing vaccinations on the public. Frances first vaccination at a nursing home in a poor area outside of Paris on Sunday was not broadcast on live television as it was elsewhere in Europe and no government ministers attended.