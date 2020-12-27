Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine should be effective against new variant: Report

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca should be effective against the highly transmissible new strain of the virus, a UK media report said on Sunday.

PTI | London | Updated: 27-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 18:38 IST
Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine should be effective against new variant: Report

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca “should be” effective against the highly transmissible new strain of the virus, a UK media report said on Sunday. The Oxford vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, is expected to win approval in the UK before Thursday, speeding up the provision of the jab to the most vulnerable groups.

“The first priority is to vaccinate the 12 to 15 million people who would need hospitalisation if they caught COVID. Approval for the AstraZeneca vaccine would mean we are well on course to do that by the spring,” a senior government official was quoted by The Sunday Times as saying. The source warned that the new strain of COVID-19 had overtaken the old and was “running rampant” in the UK.

“The latest figures are not good, but the guidance is the MHRA [the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency] will give the Oxford vaccine the go-ahead by midweek,” the source said. AstraZeneca’s chief executive, Pascal Soriot, said that new data will show the vaccine is as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna jabs that have already been approved, protecting 95 per cent of patients, and is “100 per cent effective” in preventing severe illness requiring hospital treatment.

He said that it ''should be'' effective against the new highly transmissible variant of the deadly virus, which put England under complete lockdown again after its rapid spread was detected. In the first trials of the Oxford vaccine, it was found to be 62 per cent effective overall, though one group accidentally given a half-dose first was 90 per cent protected.

“We think we have figured out the winning formula and how to get efficacy that, after two doses, is up there with everybody else,” Soriot told the newspaper. ''I can't tell you more because we will publish at some point,'' he said.

The UK government has always regarded the Oxford vaccine as the one that would transform the battle against COVID-19, since it can be stored in a fridge and costs as little as 2 pounds a shot. The Pfizer drug has to be kept at temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius and costs 15 pounds a dose. The news of a new vaccine deployment by early in the New Year comes as most of the UK remains under tough lockdown conditions with a continued spike in the number of infections.

But news that the Oxford vaccine may be available soon will come as a boost, with the UK government having ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, with around 40 million expected to be available by the end of March. Mass vaccination centres including stadiums and conference venues are being prepared for launch in early January once the regulator approves the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The only way to receive the jab in the UK is through the state-funded National Health Service (NHS) established networks, even as there have been reports that private clinics are receiving daily requests from patients attempting to jump the queue. Despite offering thousands of pounds, all patients will currently have to wait their turn to receive one of the doses pre-ordered by the government based on a defined risk-based criteria.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bid to mislead farmers will not succeed: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said attempts to mislead farmers on recent agriculture laws will not succeed. Addressing a state-level function to mark the third anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Prad...

Maha sees 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 19,19,550 on Sunday with the addition of 3,314 fresh infections, the state health department said. With 66 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in the state mounted to...

Rahane has done a great job to pick up pieces from Adelaide debacle: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels Ajinkya Rahane has done a great job for India to pick up the pieces from the Adelaide debacle with a captains knock on the second day of the Boxing Day Test here on Sunday. Rahane, who was praise...

People News Roundup: Celtics legend KC Jones dead and Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020