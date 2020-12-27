Gujarat sees 850 new COVID-19 cases, 920 recoveries; 7 die

Gujarat on Sunday reported 850 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,41,845, the state health department said. With seven more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the total death toll in the state reached 4,282, it said.

A total of 920 patients were discharged in the day, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in the state to 2,27,128. With 53,075 new tests, the total number of samples tested in Gujarat has gone up to 94,37,105, the department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 case recovery rate now stands at 93.91 per cent. The state has 10,435 activecases, it added.