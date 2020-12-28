Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

1009 a.m.Indias COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 with 20,021 infections being reported in a day, while death toll increased to 1,47,901 with 279 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 1:28 p.m.

Eight districts of Uttar Pradesh that lie in the National Capital Region account for over 20 per cent or one-fifth of the active COVID-19 cases in the state and more than 11 per cent of deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to official data. 1:20 p.m.

Odisha reports 234 new COVID-19 cases and three fresh fatalities. 1:15 p.m.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised here after developing fever on Sunday, is being taken to AIIMS, Delhi for tests, his physician said. 12:49 p.m. New passenger tracking system introduced at Delhi airport's Terminal 3.

12:20 p.m. Commercial vehicle sales in India could take longer to recover than expected despite improving macro-economic indicators, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

12:09 p.m. The Krishna district administration on Monday successfully conducted a dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination programme by carrying out various exercises that go into the actual event whenever it begins.

11:48 a.m. Puducherry adds 33 new coronavirus cases as UT's overall tally cross 38K mark.

11:23 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the state's tally to 16,689, a senior health department official said on Monday.

11:03 a.m. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to recall ministers and top officials from their festive season break to seek urgent ways of addressing an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, with hospitals turning away patients due to a lack of beds and oxygen.

10:50 a.m. Two persons including an eight- month-old baby have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 4,184, an official said on Monday.

Telangana logs 205 new COVID-19 cases as two deaths take toll to 1,533. 10:23 a.m.

Twelve more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the coronavirus tally in the Union Territory to 4,924, a health department official said on Monday. 10:09 a.m.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 with 20,021 infections being reported in a day, while death toll increased to 1,47,901 with 279 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 9:20 a.m.

With the addition of 341 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,41,814, an official said on Monday..

