Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised in Dehradun after developing fever, was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on Monday. Rawat was in home isolation since December 18 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College here after developing fever on Sunday evening.His wife and daughter had also tested positive for COVID-19..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:16 IST
Uttarakhand CM Rawat admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised in Dehradun after developing fever, was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on Monday. He was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, around 12.30 pm, sources said, adding his condition was stable.

Rawat's physician N S Bisht said he has been shifted to AIIMS for necessary tests on the advice of doctors there. The chief minister's health parameters are normal and his fever has also gone down since Sunday night. There is slight infection in his lungs, he said. Rawat was in home isolation since December 18 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College here after developing fever on Sunday evening.

His wife and daughter had also tested positive for COVID-19..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

