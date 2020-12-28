Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 4:52 p.m.

The Maharashtra government on Monday urged people to refrain from venturing out of their homes to usher in the New Year amid the COVID-19 outbreak and pointed that a night curfew is in force till January 5 in major cities of the state. 4:48 p.m.

Lasting immunity against COVID-19 found after mild or asymptomatic infection, study says. 4:36 p.m.

Net office space leasing fell 44 per cent year-on-year during 2020 to 25.82 million sq ft across seven major cities as corporates deferred their expansion plans and adopted 'work from home' policy for employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by JLL India. The UK's National Health Service is lining up thousands of medics and volunteers on Monday to be ready to deliver jabs up and down the country as the Oxford University vaccine against COVID-19 is on the brink of getting regulatory approval.

4:01 p.m. Eight districts of Uttar Pradesh that lie in the National Capital Region account for over 20 per cent or one-fifth of the active COVID-19 cases in the state and more than 11 per cent of deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to official data.

3:23 p.m. The online common eligibility test for majority of government recruitments and Mission Karmayogi for capacity building of central employees were some key initiatives for the personnel ministry in 2020.

3:21 p.m. People with severe COVID-19 and secondary blood infections may have worse health outcomes, says study.

3:09 p.m. ''Cruel as it may sound'' but the COVID-19 lockdown was a boon for chess, feels five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand but he hopes the sport's expansion into the online space does not spell the end of the traditional board.

The coronavirus outbreak negatively impacted South Africa's economy with the GDP falling to -51 per cent year-on-year, but officials ensured to keep the momentum forward in business interactions and bilateral ties with India by holding virtual events and meetings, a new normal in the year of the pandemic. 2:56 p.m.

India could benefit from the likely shift in global supply chains from China to other economies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey. 2:52 p.m.

The Election Commission successfully held assembly polls in Bihar, one of India's most populous states despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is now preparing to conduct polls in states and union territories as per schedule next year, its chief Sunil Arora said summing up 2020. 2:16 p.m.

A two-day dry run to check the preparedness of health authorities for a future nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme began on Monday in Rajkot and Gandhinagar districts of Gujarat, officials said. 1:28 p.m.

Odisha reports 234 new COVID-19 cases and three fresh fatalities. 1:15 p.m.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised here after developing fever on Sunday, is being taken to AIIMS, Delhi for tests, his physician said. 12:49 p.m. New passenger tracking system introduced at Delhi airport's Terminal 3.

12:20 p.m. Commercial vehicle sales in India could take longer to recover than expected despite improving macro-economic indicators, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

12:09 p.m. The Krishna district administration on Monday successfully conducted a dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination programme by carrying out various exercises that go into the actual event whenever it begins.

11:48 a.m. Puducherry adds 33 new coronavirus cases as UT's overall tally cross 38K mark.

11:23 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the state's tally to 16,689, a senior health department official said on Monday.

11:03 a.m. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to recall ministers and top officials from their festive season break to seek urgent ways of addressing an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths, with hospitals turning away patients due to a lack of beds and oxygen.

10:50 a.m. Two persons including an eight- month-old baby have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 4,184, an official said on Monday.

Telangana logs 205 new COVID-19 cases as two deaths take toll to 1,533. 10:09 a.m.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 with 20,021 infections being reported in a day, while death toll increased to 1,47,901 with 279 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 9:20 a.m.

With the addition of 341 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,41,814, an official said on Monday.