France's Macron to review COVID-19 situation on Dec. 29 amid surge in cases

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:45 IST
France's Macron to review COVID-19 situation on Dec. 29 amid surge in cases
President Emmanuel Macron and some senior cabinet ministers will review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday, the Elysee said on Monday, amid another surge in cases that has spurred fears of a third lockdown in France. The European Union rolled out a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday to try to rein in a pandemic that has crippled economies worldwide and claimed more than 1.7 million lives.

France reported 8,822 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, sharply up from Saturday's 3,093.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

