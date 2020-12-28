7 new cases push Tripura's COVID-19 tally to 33,244

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,244 on Monday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 382 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

Sixty-seven more people have been cured of the disease, the official said. Tripura now has 151 active cases, while 32,688 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states so far, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 5.74 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 3.5 lakh RAT and 2.17 lakh RT-PCR tests, the official added..