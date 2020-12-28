Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 new cases push Tripura's COVID-19 tally to 33,244

Tripuras COVID-19 tally rose to 33,244 on Monday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Tripura now has 151 active cases, while 32,688 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states so far, he said.The state has so far conducted over 5.74 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 3.5 lakh RAT and 2.17 lakh RT-PCR tests, the official added..

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:19 IST
7 new cases push Tripura's COVID-19 tally to 33,244

Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,244 on Monday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 382 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

Sixty-seven more people have been cured of the disease, the official said. Tripura now has 151 active cases, while 32,688 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states so far, he said.

The state has so far conducted over 5.74 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 3.5 lakh RAT and 2.17 lakh RT-PCR tests, the official added..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India is at forefront of fighting money laundering, says Suresh Prabhu

India is the forefront of fighthing the menace of money laundering, which has a direct link with terrorism, Indias Sherpa to G20 and G7 Suresh Prabhu said on Monday. Addressing a virtual AMLCFT Conference 2020, Prabhu said that criminally-m...

Iggy Azalea to give ex Playboi Carti another chance for their son

Australia-born rapper and songwriter Amethyst Amelia Kelly, professionally known by her stage name Iggy Azalea, has said that she is giving her ex Playboi Carti another chance to do things right with their baby son Onyx. The 30-year-old rap...

Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Russias Foreign Ministry on Monday expelled a Bulgarian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Sofia.The ministry said in a statement it had summoned Bulgarias ambassador to inform him that Lieutenant Co...

Deocha Pachami coal block will generate 1 lakh jobs: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that at least one lakh jobs will be created once the Deocha Pachami coal block in Birbhum district operationalises. Banerjee, speaking at an administrative review meeting here, expre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020