Rajasthan health minister hospitalised after having abdominal discomfort

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Monday due to abdominal discomfort

He was diagnosed with an infection in his intestines after undergoing some tests like sonography and CT scan at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, said Dr Shyam Sundar Sharma, senior professor at the Department of Gastroenterology. The minister's post-COVID related investigation was also done and all test reports were normal, the doctor said, adding that he will be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days. The health minister was infected with the coronavirus infection in November. He was admitted to a COVID-dedicated hospital and was discharged after a few days.