16 more COVID-19 deaths, 945 fresh cases recorded in a day in UP

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,322 on Monday with 16 more people succumbing to the viral disease in a day, while 945 fresh cases during the same period pushed the infection tally to 5,82,920. Of the fresh deaths, six were reported from Lucknow, and two each from Prayagraj and Varanasi, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Monday.

Of the 945 fresh instances of COVID-19 infection, state capital Lucknow reported 213 cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,585 patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of discharges in the state to 5,59,888. Uttar Pradesh now has 14,710 active cases.

Over 2.35 crore samples have been tested so far for the detection of COVID-19, of which over 1.25 lakh were tested in the last 24 hours. As many as 49 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district with 21 of them being inmates in Bareilly Central Jail, officials said.

DIG of Bareilly Central Jail Anand Pandey said, ''Every Sunday, routine check-up is done, and 21 inmates have tested positive. They have been put in another barrack in the jail, and are undergoing treatment.'' The central jail was being sanitised, he said..