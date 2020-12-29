Bolsonaro says COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Brazilians 5 days after approval

Bolsonaro says COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Brazilians 5 days after approvalReuters | Santos | Updated: 29-12-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 03:24 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday a COVID-19 vaccine would be available in the country within five days of being approved by federal health regulator Anvisa.
The president told journalists the Health Ministry would only buy a vaccine with a strong recommendation from Anvisa and it would be distributed equally among Brazil's states.
Bolsonaro, who was infected with COVID-19 in July, has sought to downplay the severity of the virus and said he will not agree to be vaccinated.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazilian
- Jair Bolsonaro