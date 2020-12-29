Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolsonaro says COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Brazilians 5 days after approval

Reuters | Santos | Updated: 29-12-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 03:24 IST
Bolsonaro says COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Brazilians 5 days after approval

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday a COVID-19 vaccine would be available in the country within five days of being approved by federal health regulator Anvisa.

The president told journalists the Health Ministry would only buy a vaccine with a strong recommendation from Anvisa and it would be distributed equally among Brazil's states.

Bolsonaro, who was infected with COVID-19 in July, has sought to downplay the severity of the virus and said he will not agree to be vaccinated.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House approves $2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by Trump

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted 275-134 to meet President Donald Trumps demand for 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday, sending the measure on to an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate. Trump last ...

U.S. House approves $2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by Trump

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted 275-134 to meet President Donald Trumps demand for 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday, sending the measure on to an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate.Trump last w...

U.S. to allow small drones to fly over people and at night

Small drones will be allowed to fly over people and at night in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration FAA said on Monday, a significant step toward their use for widespread commercial deliveries. The FAA said its long-await...

House set for override vote on Trump's defense bill veto

The Democratic-controlled House has returned to the Capitol to vote on an override of President Donald Trumps veto of a defense policy bill. A vote was expected on Monday evening. If approved by two-thirds of the House and Senate, the overr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020