India reports six cases of new UK variant of coronavirus

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-12-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 10:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Indian health authorities said on Tuesday they had found six people who had returned from Britain in recent weeks positive for the new more infectious strain of the coronavirus.

All six patients have been kept in isolation, India's health ministry said in a statement. "Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine," the statement said.

