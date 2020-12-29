Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand imposes new restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

One has mainly infected hundreds of migrant workers from Myanmar at a seafood market near Bangkok, the capital, while in recent days a cluster has grown connected to a gambling den in an eastern province.As part of the restrictions announced Monday, hostess bars, gambling venues and massage parlors in Bangkok were ordered by the city government to close from Tuesday until Jan. 4.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:07 IST
Thailand imposes new restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Officials in the Thai capital have announced new restrictions, including the closure of some entertainment facilities during the New Year's holiday, as infections continued to rise following a recent coronavirus outbreak. After months of seeming to have the COVID-19 situation under control, Thailand has seen two major clusters developing since mid-December that threatened to undo its progress. One has mainly infected hundreds of migrant workers from Myanmar at a seafood market near Bangkok, the capital, while in recent days a cluster has grown connected to a gambling den in an eastern province.

As part of the restrictions announced Monday, hostess bars, gambling venues and massage parlors in Bangkok were ordered by the city government to close from Tuesday until Jan. 4. Bars and restaurants will be allowed to remain open during this period, but must close at midnight and adhere to social distancing requirements. Thailand reported 155 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday morning. Of those, 134 were local transmissions, 11 were migrant workers and 10 were from state quarantine, according to the government's COVID-19 coordinating center.

Meanwhile, the latest COVID-19 death in nearly two months in Thailand was confirmed on Monday. The victim was a 45-year-old parking attendant at an illegal gambling den in Rayong province, on Thailand's eastern seaboard. Rayong Gov. Channa Ieamsang confirmed at least 148 active cases linked to the gambling den on Tuesday afternoon. The man who died had chronic heart disease and diabetes and his coronavirus test came back positive on Sunday, according to Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha, On Monday morning, he became tired and gasped for air before he stopped breathing on the way to a hospital.

In response to the outbreak in Rayong, officials have announced a widespread shutdown, including schools, bars and other entertainment venues, massage and beauty parlors and department stores. Restaurants in the province will be allowed to operate for takeaway only. The early closing times for bars and restaurants in Bangkok means that New Year's celebrations are likely to be strongly muted. Some popular midnight-countdown venues, including in the city's central shopping district and along the riverside, had already canceled live concerts and other activities, but some fireworks displays are scheduled to go ahead as planned.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish-Russian ties not an alternative to NATO, EU - minister

Turkeys relations with Russia are not an alternative to its ties with NATO and the European Union, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Russia on Tuesday.His co...

SPECIAL REPORT-UAE emerges as hub for companies helping Venezuela avoid U.S. oil sanctions

In June, the United States imposed sanctions on half a dozen oil tankers managed by established shipping firms. It was a major escalation of American attempts to choke off Venezuelas oil trade.Within weeks, a little-known company based in t...

Second Indian state steps closer to enacting "Love Jihad" law

Lawmakers in a central Indian state controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modis Hindu nationalist party approved legislation on Tuesday that would make pressuring a woman to convert to their husbands religion a crime punishable with impriso...

In pandemic, Fed showed its muscle in markets still matters

The U.S. Federal Reserves response to the coronavirus pandemic began on Feb. 28 with a 44-word statement of faith in the economy from Chair Jerome Powell, an old-school measure aimed at calming nosediving financial markets.Within weeks, tho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020