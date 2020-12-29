Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:34 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa, the government said on Tuesday. 5:23 p.m.

The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday said it has introduced a new 24X7 COVID-19 testing facility, which gives test results in flat 13 minutes at a cost of Rs 4,500. 5:21 p.m.

Cricket Australia on Tuesday decided to retain Sydney as the venue for the third Test against India, ending speculation that the game could move to Melbourne because of stringent COVID-19 border restrictions that would have affected the players' movement for the fourth match in Brisbane. 5:03 p.m.

The UK is ''back in the eye of the storm'', the head of the NHS said on Tuesday as the country's health chiefs warned that hospitals were being overwhelmed by a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, largely driven by a new highly transmissible variant of coronavirus, which has seen clinic admissions surpass the first peak. 4:55 p.m.

Norway-headquartered CEPI, (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) and city- based Biological E. Limited on Tuesday announced a collaboration to advance the development and manufacture of the latter's COVID-19 subunit vaccine candidate. 4:27 p.m.

Consumer durables major Whirlpool of India is seeking to build on its innovations around sanitisation for its washing machines category in 2021 to cater to the needs of consumers brought by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a senior company official. Actor Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for COVID-19.

3:23 p.m. The COVID-19 pandemic left Delhi bruised and battered in 2020 but the city fought back with an army of 'corona warriors' and strategic decisions in the war against the faceless enemy.

One person who returned to Tamil Nadu from the UK has tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, a top health department official said on Tuesday. 3:17 p.m.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reassured the city's residents by asserting that the national capital is prepared to deal with the new mutant strain of the novel coronavirus. 3:10 p.m.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been asked to be prepared in providing assistance in safe disposal of medical waste that will be generated during the COVID-19 vaccination drive, expected to be rolled out soon, official sources said. 2:55 p.m.

Though COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown left a trail of economic devastation on most countries, India can potentially build upon three positive aspects- push in the rural economy, stronger federalism and a huge consumption base, former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao Rao has said. 2:40 p.m.

As many as 18 UK returnees have so far tested positive for COVID-19, Health minister K K Shailaja said here on Tuesday. 2:28 p.m.

India records lowest daily COVID-19 cases in 187 days. 1:48 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Tuesday surged to 3,29,001 after 263 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,868, a health department official said. 12:12 p.m.

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation. 11:55 a.m.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar's wife, Santosh Shailza, succumbed to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said. 11:38 a.m.

Six persons who returned to India from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new mutated strain of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. 11:30 a.m.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus emerged a year ago before it became a pandemic and upended life across the globe, has started the emergency COVID-19 vaccination on some key groups, a senior health official said on Tuesday, even as China is yet to officially certify its multiple vaccines. Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,14,420 as 152 people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Tuesday.

10:54 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 16,696 after seven people tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

10:42 a.m. A total of 16,432 new infections were reported in India in a span of 24 hours, the lowest in little over six months, while the death toll increased to 1,48,153 with 252 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

10:30 a.m. Mizoram reports six more COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 4,190.

10:07 a.m. Telangana recorded 397 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.85 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,535.