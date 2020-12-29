Telangana adds 397 new coronavirus cases, two fatalities take

Left Menu
Telangana recorded 397 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.85 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,535. Hope to heal soon come out stronger, he tweeted.Varun Tej in a tweet, said he tested positive for the virus with mild symptoms and is currently in home quarantine taking necessary precautions.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 20:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana recorded 397 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.85 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,535. Actors Ram Charan and his cousin Varun Tej were among those who tested positive for the virus.

Charan requested people who have been around him in the past couple of days also to get tested. ''I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms & quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger,'' he tweeted.

Varun Tej in a tweet, said he tested positive for the virus with mild symptoms and is currently in home quarantine taking necessary precautions. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 92, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy with 37 and 28 respectively, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 PM on December 28.

The total number of positive cases stood at 2,85,465 while the recoveries stood at 2,77,931. As many as 5,999 patients are under treatment and 42,737 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 67.93 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.82 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.36 per cent, while it was 95.9 per cent in the country.PTI GDKSS PTI PTI

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

