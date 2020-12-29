Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi reports 703 fresh COVID-19 cases, 28 fatalities; positivity rate 0.83%

Delhi recorded 703 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 new fatalities on Tuesday, as the positivity rate improved slightly to stand at 0.83 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.24 lakh and the death toll to 10,502, they said, adding over 84,000 tests were conducted the previous day.The positivity rate on Monday was 0.98 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 21:18 IST
Delhi reports 703 fresh COVID-19 cases, 28 fatalities; positivity rate 0.83%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 703 fresh COVID-19 cases and 28 new fatalities on Tuesday, as the positivity rate improved slightly to stand at 0.83 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.24 lakh and the death toll to 10,502, they said, adding over 84,000 tests were conducted the previous day.

The positivity rate on Monday was 0.98 per cent. Barring on December 24, the daily case count in the national capital has been below the 1000-mark for the past several days. As many as 803 cases were reported on December 21; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

The 703 cases on Tuesday came out the 84,889 tests conducted the previous day, including 42,863 RT-PCR tests and 42,026 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16.

The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 6,122. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,24,118.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It was heartening to see Australian legends praising Rahane's leadership: Gavaskar

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday said it was heartening to see Australian legends heaping praise on stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane for his leadership skills after he led India to a series-levelling eight-wicket win in the second Tes...

Turkey's top court rejects jailed philanthropist''s complaint

Turkeys highest court on Tuesday rejected a complaint by a philanthropist businessman and human rights defender that his more than three-year detention in prison without a conviction amounts to a violation of his rights. Osman Kavala, 63, w...

India reports six cases of new coronavirus strain; samples of all positive/symptomatic passengers who arrived in India from Dec 9 to 22 to be checked for variant

With at least six UK-returnees found infected with the new mutated strain of the coronavirus, the government on Tuesday directed genome sequencing of samples from all passengers who arrived in India from December 9 to 22 and tested positive...

Turkey's top court rules Kavala's rights not violated -Anadolu

Turkeys top court on Tuesday ruled that high-profile philanthropist Osman Kavalas detention had not violated his right to liberty and security after he spent more than three years in jail without a conviction.Kavala, 63, was remanded earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020