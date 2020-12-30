Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland starts COVID-19 vaccinations as cases surge to all-time high

Ireland on Tuesday reported its highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases, and the government began its COVID-19 vaccination campaign by giving a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to a 79-year-old woman at a hospital in Dublin. Ireland had one of the lowest infection rates in Europe a few weeks ago, but its seven-day average has tripled over the past 14 days to 1,034 cases following an easing of public health measures ahead of Christmas.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 00:46 IST
Ireland starts COVID-19 vaccinations as cases surge to all-time high
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ireland on Tuesday reported its highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases, and the government began its COVID-19 vaccination campaign by giving a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to a 79-year-old woman at a hospital in Dublin.

Ireland had one of the lowest infection rates in Europe a few weeks ago, but its seven-day average has tripled over the past 14 days to 1,034 cases following an easing of public health measures ahead of Christmas. "The numbers are rising exponentially," Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told RTE after cases increased to 1,546 cases from the previous record of 1,296 cases hit last Saturday.

The vaccination of 79-year-old Annie Lynch at Dublin's St James's Hospital also made Tuesday "a day of hope" for the country, Donnelly said. Health staff and patients at three other hospitals were also vaccinated. Ireland brought forward the vaccine programme by a day following criticism it was acting too slowly after receiving the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 26, as part of a coordinated European Union-wide roll-out.

The country plans to vaccinate all 75,000 people who live or work in nursing homes and tens of thousands of other health workers by the end of February, Donnelly said. A senior official said Ireland may be able to provide a COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in the country who wants one by August in a "fairly positive scenario" that would depend on the timing of approval of other vaccines.

The government announced an emergency meeting on Wednesday to consider additional measures to try to control the surge, which has seen the number of people in hospital jumping to 409 on Tuesday from 234 a week ago. Officials announced new restrictions before Christmas, including closure of bars and restaurants and limits on travel, but it has not yet closed non-essential retail and is allowing some household visits until Thursday.

A total of 88,439 have been infected in Ireland since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and 2,213 people have died as a result, the health ministry said. The British region of Northern Ireland also reported its highest-ever number of cases on Tuesday with 1,566.

Also Read: Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting 2018 mob killing of 2 men

A woman in central Mexico has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting the 2018 mob killing of two men, prosecutors said. Convictions for such mob crimes are rare in Mexico because individual roles are often hard to establish. But ...

End arrests of political opponents in Uganda: UN independent experts

The concerns, raised by the experts on Tuesday, come amid an uptick in violence ahead of Ugandas 14 January presidential election and includes reports of the death of an opposition politicians bodyguard along with injuries sustained by th...

'Dark period': Killings spike in NYC amid pandemic, unrest

Heralded as the safest big city in America in recent years, New York City is closing out its bloodiest year in nearly a decade, grappling with a surge in homicides and a pandemic authorities say has helped fuel violence. The city had record...

McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 aid checks, urges Senate override Trump defense veto

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trumps call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020