Taiwan to get 20 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine, half from AstraZeneca

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:08 IST
Taiwan has agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 10 million from AstraZeneca Plc, the government said on Wednesday.

The vaccines will arrive by March at the earliest, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said in a statement.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Devdiscourse

